Elton John documentary ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ announced

A new documentary focusing on Elton John‘s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour and his early years has been announced.

Co-directed by R.J. Cutler and the filmmaker and John’s husband, David Furnish, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend will include an array of unseen concert footage from the past 50 years, as well as John’s handwritten journals and present-day footage of the musician and his family.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced, but it is expected to get a limited cinema release before it comes to Disney+.

“What a thrill and an honour it is that David Furnish and I get to create this intimate and unique look at one of the world’s most celebrated artists,” Cutler said in a statement via Rolling Stone. “As it has for so many others, Elton John’s music has had deep meaning for me for decades, and this opportunity is nothing short of a career highlight and privilege.”

Furnish added: “Elton and I could not think of a better collaborator than R.J. Cutler for a film that represents more than just Elton’s career – it’s his life. From the Troubadour to Dodger Stadium, we knew that R.J. would help guide Elton’s story and its many layers in a way that feels authentic and evocative. We’re ecstatic to be working together.”

John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour has faced multiple postponements since kicking off in 2018, due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the singer’s hip injury.

He has 11 shows lined up in the US between July 15 to November 20, including New Jersey, Massachusetts, Ontario, South Carolina, California, Washington, British Columbia and Arizona. Tickets for the tour can be purchased here.

Before that, he will perform a series of European and UK dates including the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert. John’s performance will be pre-recorded due to his tour commitments, but he will feature on a bill alongside Queen, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Craig David, Eurovision singer Sam Ryder, Ella Eyre, Elbow, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Mabel, Jax Jones, Celeste, Andrea Bocelli, Sigala and Nile Rodgers.

John has further dates lined up in the UK and Europe in 2023. You can purchase tickets for those shows here.

Earlier this week, John praised Blackpool footballer Jake Daniels after he became the first active player in UK men’s football to come out as gay since 1990.