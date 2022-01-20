Watch Elton John resume his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour in New Orleans

Elton John returned to the stage last night to resume his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour – you can see the setlist and watch fan-shot footage below.

After multiple delays, the legendary artist played at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana yesterday (January 19) where he treated the sold-out crowd to a career-spanning, hit-packed set.

The musician kicked off the 21-track concert by performing ‘Bennie And The Jets’ from his 1973 album ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’. He went on to dust off favourites such as ‘Tiny Dancer’, ‘Rocket Man’, ‘I’m Still Standing’, ‘Crocodile Rock’ and ‘Your Song’.

Towards the end of the show, John performed a solo rendition of ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’ from his star-studded latest studio album, ‘The Lockdown Sessions’. It marked the first live airing of the song.

Check out a selection of videos from the concert here:

It’s good to be back!! 🤩🚀🤩 New Orleans, I’ve loved you since I first visited in 1971! You’ve got funk and you’ve got electricity and I couldn’t have asked for a better welcome back after so long off the road ⚡️🎸 Texas, I’ll see you soon! #eltonfarewelltour pic.twitter.com/MQxUKxUeA8 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 20, 2022