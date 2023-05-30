Elton John on headlining Glastonbury 2023: “It’s the most wonderful way to sign off”

Elton John has spoken about what fans can expect from his headline set at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The legendary artist is due to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on Sunday, June 25.

Upon announcing the performance last December, organisers said: “This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 this afternoon (May 30) – shortly after Glasto revealed its full line-up and stage times for this year – John gave Scott Mills some details about the forthcoming historic set.

“I have played festivals, and have really enjoyed them,” he explained. “But of course Glastonbury is the crème de la crème.

“To be honest with you, it’s the first time I’ve been asked to play it.”

John continued: “It’s just come at the right time. I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate – this is the most wonderful way to sign off in England.

“They’ve been wonderful. Emily [Eavis, festival co-organiser]’s been fantastic.”

John went on to say that his Glastonbury show will have a “different setlist” to the rest of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, which wraps up in the UK on June 18.

“It’s gonna be much different,” the musician told Mills. “I’ve got guests who I can’t tell you who they are. But it’s gonna be wonderful – I’m really looking forward to it.”

Possible guests could include Dua Lipa and Rina Sawayama – both of whom worked with John on his collaborative 2021 album, ‘The Lockdown Sessions’. The latter artist is scheduled to play at Glastonbury on Saturday, June 24.

In a separate interview with BBC London (via the Independent), John admitted that he was feeling “a little intimidated” by the prospect of topping the Pyramid Stage.

As for the future, the star explained to Radio 2 that his “piano won’t go away forever” but said he may still perform live on a “very sporadic” basis. “I really don’t want to tour again… I’m not going back to Vegas,” he told Mills.

The singer, who plays his last London concert tonight, will top the bill at Glastonbury 2023 alongside Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses. Other confirmed acts include Queens Of The Stone Age, Lizzo, Wizkid, Lil Nas X, Chvrches, Lana Del Rey and The War On Drugs.