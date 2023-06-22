Elton John praises Nova Twins ahead of them appearing on same day at Glastonbury 2023

Elton John praised the Nova Twins in a recent interview ahead of their performances on the same day of Glastonbury.

Speaking with BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, John shared his adoration of the duo claiming that their energy “Could light up Sheffield”. He shared: “These girls rock my world. I’ve had them on the [Apple Music Radio] show, I’ve played their music, too.

“It’s so wonderful, what they do. I’m so looking forward to seeing them live because you can feel what it’s going to be like. They are just, for me, phenomenal.”

He continued: “These girls could light up Sheffield. They are just phenomenal, the way their videos look. It reminds me of Rick James a bit, Larry Graham of Central Station, Sly and the Family Stone, it’s got that kind of… Bootsy Collins [vibe]. Nova Twins, I love you to death and they’re going to storm Glastonbury. If they come on stage and it’s a sunny day, they could steal the whole thing.”

The Nova Twins took to social media to react to the praise they received from John himself. They posted the video clip from the interview with a caption that read: “When you switch on the TV and THE @eltonjohn is holding up our album Supernova! Huge love to Elton for picking us as one of his top 4 @glastofest ones to watch and of course @claraamfo for her endless love! Gonna play the show of our lives on Sunday.”

The duo are set to play the Other Stage at Glastonbury at 1:45pm on Sunday, June 25. Elton John is set to headline that night at the Pyramid Stage.

In that same interview, the ‘Rocketman’ singer teased that some special guests would be joining him during his closing set. Though he did not share any potential share any details on the guests he has lined up, fans have speculated that pop icon Britney Spears will be joining him.

Since he is a fan of Nova Twins and they are slated to perform on the same festival day, maybe they will be one of the guests.

In other news, Elton John shared that he has created a “brand new show” for Glastonbury 2023. He admitted that he has already planned for the upcoming set to be unlike any of his past performances.

As for the Nova Twins, they recently joined Bring Me The Horizon as special guests during their headlining slot at this year’s Download Fest.

The duo are also set to play this year’s Mad Cool Fest, taking place in Madrid’s Villaverde between July 6 and July 8.