Elton John reveals he’s been working on “something” with Metallica

Elton John has teased an unlikely collaboration with Metallica, after the singer joined forces with the metal icons during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

It is yet to be revealed if the two acts teamed up to record a new song, but Elton briefly discussed the team-up during a recent chat with SG Lewis on ‘Rocket Hour‘, his Apple Music show.

“I’ve just done something with Metallica. During this lockdown period. I’ve been working with Gorillaz and people like that,” Elton said.

Advertisement

“I haven’t been doing any Elton stuff, but I’ve been doing great stuff with other people. So I’ll get you my email, email me and let’s get together and do something, okay?”

While Elton revealed little else about the collaboration, Miley Cyrus previously revealed that her upcoming Metallica covers album will see John playing the piano on her new version of ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

She told Capital FM: “I did a Metallica cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on piano, I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith; so many all-stars in this band. I’m so excited about this collaboration.”

“I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me … I love when ingredients don’t quite fit. Or it seems like a concoction that no one would ever put together, and you gotta have someone like [the song’s producer Andrew] Watt that will take that risk,” she added.

Advertisement

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich also previously shared a photo of him, his wife Jessica Miller and John hanging out backstage after one of the ‘Rocketman’ singer’s performances in Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, Elton recently hit out at the Vatican for its refusal to allow gay marriage in the Catholic church.