Elton John says he owns more than 130,000 CDs and vinyl records

Elton John has claimed that he owns more than 120,000 CDs and 15,000 vinyl records.

The 73-year-old singer explained that the entirety of his vast collection of music remains in his house, rather than in storage, so that he can maintain regular access to it at all times.

“I have over 120,000 CDs and 15,000 pieces of vinyl,” the singer told Goldmine. “They are stored in my home shelves so I can access whatever I want, whenever I want.” Pressed on his format of choice, John said he “definitely prefer[s] LPs”.

The ‘Your Song’ artist also touched on the move from a lifetime of touring to spending more time with his family, saying he felt “lucky to have had the opportunity to continue doing what I love so much for the last 50 years”.

“But looking at my life now, it is without a doubt one of the very best times of my life and really, it all changed when David and I had our boys,” John continued. “With children, you can’t help but look retrospectively at how we got here today and the beauty of where my life is now.

“They have helped me focus on the present and surely make me appreciate my past. ”

Earlier this week, John expressed his support for The Weeknd after the Canadian singer failed to receive any Grammy nominations.

The singer – real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye – hit out at the Recording Academy due to his latest album ‘After Hours’ and its singles being overlooked for the 2021 ceremony.

John posted on Instagram to say that “in [his] humble opinion” The Weeknd‘s hit song ‘Blinding Lights’ should have been recognised with an award.