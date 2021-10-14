Elton John sets new UK charts record with his latest single

Elton John has set a new record in the UK charts with his latest single, ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’.

The track, which also features Dua Lipa, is taken from John’s upcoming new collaborations album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’.

As the Official Charts Company notes, ‘Cold Heart”s entry into the UK top 10 singles chart last month – where it currently sits at number two – means that John has now scored a top 10 song in the UK in six different decades.

‘Cold Heart’ is John’s 33rd top 10 single in the UK, with the first coming in 1971 with ‘Your Song’ (which reached number seven).

The feat means that John has now overtaken Elvis Presley, Cher, Cliff Richard, Michael Jackson and David Bowie, who have each racked up at least one top 10 single in five different decades.

John has scored seven number one singles in the UK during his career, including 1997’s ‘Candle In The Wind 97/Something About The Way You Look Tonight’ (which is the UK’s best-selling single of all time).

He could celebrate his eighth number one this week if ‘Cold Heart’ (PNAU Remix) replaces Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shivers’ at the top.

John and Sheeran are set to team up for a joint Christmas single this year.

“Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas. Elton rings me almost every single day,” Sheeran told the Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2 earlier this month. “He said, ‘Step Into Christmas is Number 6 in the charts! I want to do another Christmas song – will you do it with me?”

Of what to expect from the song, Sheeran said: “It’s just me and him. It’s great.”