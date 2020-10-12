Elton John shares unreleased track ‘Regimental Sgt. Zippo’

Elton John has unveiled a previously unreleased song, ‘Regimental Sgt. Zippo’.

The psychedelic track was recorded in 1968 and penned alongside his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin. It was originally set to be released as the title track for the singer’s debut LP, but it ultimately failed to see the light of day. He instead opted to release ‘Empty Sky’ a year later.

Sharing the track on Twitter, he wrote: “From the album that never was… ‘Regimental Sgt. Zippo’ was going to be the title track of my unreleased debut album in 1969. You can find it on my upcoming ‘Jewel Box’!”

Advertisement

The new track is just one of 60 unreleased offerings that will feature on the singer’s upcoming box set ‘Elton: Jewel Box’, which is set for release on November 13 as 4xLP, 8xCD, 3xLP and 2xLP sets.

Announcing the release last month, Elton also shared ‘Sing Me No Sad Songs’ and the Kiki Dee-featuring ‘Snow Queen’.

“To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for ‘Jewel Box’ has been an absolute pleasure,” he explained. “Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie [Taupin] and I were during the early days.

“The songs just poured out of us and the band were just unbelievable in the studio. I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy.”