‘Elvis Is Everywhere’ singer and DJ Mojo Nixon dies aboard Outlaw Country Cruise

Singer and DJ Mojo Nixon, known for his hit song ‘Elvis Is Everywhere’, has died at the age of 66.

According to a statement from his family, Nixon suffered “a cardiac event” yesterday (Wednesday, February 7). He was aboard the Outlaw Country Cruise – an annual music cruise where he regularly performed – at the time, per Rolling Stone.

“August 2, 1957 – February 7, 2024 Mojo Nixon. How you live is how you should die,” the message began, going on to describe the artist as a “full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire”.

It continued: “Passing after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners + a good breakfast with bandmates and friends.

“A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right… & that’s just how he did it, Mojo has left the building. Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley out back. Heaven help us all.”

The 2024 edition of the Outlaw Country Cruise is sailing from Miami to Puerto Plata and San Juan between February 4 and 10.

Jeff Cuellar, CEO of Sixthman, which organised the Outlaw Country Cruise, said: “We are absolutely devastated. Our thoughts and hearts are with Mojo’s family and the Outlaw community.”

Mojo Nixon, whose music combined rockabilly with punk, was born Neill Kirby McMillan Jr in Chapel Hill, North Carolina in 1957.

Throughout the ’80s, he made numerous albums and EPs with his collaborator Skid Roper. The pair’s third studio effort, 1987’s ‘Bo-Day-Shus!!!’, contains the novelty track ‘Elvis Is Everywhere’ – an ode to Elvis Presley.

Later, Nixon and Roper joined MTV to write and record satirical songs about celebrities such as Rick Astley and Debbie Gibson. The late artist continued to release various musical projects after parting ways with Roper in 1989.

He also worked as an actor, appearing in films like Great Balls Of Fire (1989) and Super Mario Bros (1993).

Additionally, Nixon was a radio DJ in San Diego, California in the late ’90s, and would go on to host the ‘Loon In The Afternoon’ show on Sirius XM. He had been a fixture at the station since 2008.