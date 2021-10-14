Ely Buendia announces second Superproxies virtual concert with “new performances”

OPM icon Ely Buendia has announced Superproxies: The Repeat, an upcoming virtual concert that follows up his first one last week.

On October 9, Buendia made his virtual concert debut at Ely Buendia And Nobody’s Home: Superproxies. The event featured the opening act Nobody’s Home, the band fronted by Ely’s son Eon Buendia.

Both Buendia and Nobody’s Home will return for a “repeat” appearance on October 22 with “new performances”, according to a concert posted shared by Ely yesterday (October 13). “You asked for it, you got it!” tweeted the musician. Tickets are priced at PHP680 and are available now via KTX.

You asked for it, you got it! #SUPERPROXIES the REPEAT! pic.twitter.com/E6ztipFdz9 — Ely Buendia (@elybuendia9001) October 13, 2021

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Buendia caused a stir when he tweeted that an Eraserheads reunion could be possible if Filipino politician Leni Robredo runs for president.

When Robredo formally announced her bid, Buendia backtracked to clarify that it was not a serious statement.

“That answer was far from a political post. I do respect and admire Leni. If I were to vote, she’s my top candidate right now. That tweet was a half serious joke maybe, but people made it into a big deal,” he said.

In a follow-up tweet, he emphasised that while the Eraserheads tease was a “frivolous” joke, he’s “dead serious about our people’s future”.

Advertisement

Nobody’s Home recently released a music video for ‘Cigarette Daydreams’, a cover of a song by Cage the Elephant that was produced by Ely.