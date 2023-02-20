Ely Buendia auctioning Eraserheads reunion shirt for ena mori’s SXSW fundraiser

Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia is auctioning off the shirt he wore at the band’s recent reunion for ena mori‘s SXSW fundraiser.

The auction for the colourful shirt is being organised by Filipino label Offshore Music, and will run from February 20 to March 4. The starting bid for the shirt is set for PHP50,000, and bids can be emailed to offshoremusicph@gmail.com with the title ‘Bid For Ena Mori’ alongside the bidder’s name, age and phone number.

HELP US GET ENA TO AUSTIN TEXAS FOR THE SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST SHOWCASE!! We are auctioning Ely Buendia’s shirt, worn at the Eraserheads Huling El Bimbo Reunion Concert held last Dec. 22, 2022. Please read mechanics on the poster! pic.twitter.com/64od0nBY3r — Offshore Music (@offshoremusicph) February 19, 2023

ena mori launched her SXSW fundraiser in January following her inclusion in the lineup for the annual multimedia festival held in Austin, Texas. In a hand-written note shared on Instagram announcing the fundraiser, she wrote, “It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be invited to the conference,” explaining that in exchange for the exposure, most of the expenses have to be covered by artists.

“With the effect of [the] pandemic and the gas shortage, the cost of travel has increased more than ever before,” she added, “and that is why we would like to humbly ask for your help and support in making this a reality!”

Other Asian artists who’ve been announced for the SXSW 2023 line-up include Korean acts Balming Tiger and Beenzino, Japan’s Otoboke Beaver and Haru Nemuri and Singapore band Sobs. The festival is scheduled to take place this March 13 and 18 and will feature over 190 artists in its lineup.

ena mori’s debut album ‘Don’t Blame The Wild One!’ topped NME’s list of the best Asian albums of 2022. “With its big feelings, avant-garde vocal stylings and an eclectic soundscape spiked with rip-roaring dancey rhythms, ena mori’s debut LP ‘Don’t Blame The Wild One!’ is nothing short of exhilarating,” Khyne Palumar wrote, adding that the record sees ena mori fully come into her own.