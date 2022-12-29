Ely Buendia announces solo concert dates in United Arab Emirates

Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia has announced solo concerts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai this February.

Buendia will perform in Abu Dhabi on February 3 before making his way to Dubai’s Shabab Al Ahli Club on February 4, according to details released via his official website. Tickets for the Dubai concert are now available via Platinum List at AED150.

The announcement of Buendia’s solo concerts follows the singer’s recent reveal on his Instagram page on December 25 that a Erasersheads world tour is “coming soon”. While no further details surrounding Eraserheads’ world tour have been released as of the time of writing, Eheads bandmate Raymund Marasigan previously did not discount the possibility of dates elsewhere in the Philippines – namely Visayas and Mindanao – and the USA, Singapore, and Europe.

Eraserheads held their successful Huling El Bimbo reunion concert on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds at Parañaque City, with Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Marasigan and Marcus Adoro together onstage again after disbanding in 2002. Buendia released six studio albums and an array of hits including ‘Pare Ko’, ‘Toyang’, and ‘With a Smile’ since first forming Eraserheads in 1989. Notably, their third album ‘Cutterpillow’ went 11x platinum with over 400,000 units sold, making it the third biggest-selling record in OPM history.

OPM acts SB19 and NOBITA also released covers of Eraserheads’ ‘Christmas Party’ and ‘Magasin’ in celebration of their reunion concert. The covers saw both acts putting their own spins on the track, while Erasersheads themselves re-released their ‘Ultraelectromagneticpop!: The 25th Anniversary Remastered Edition’, ‘Circus (25th Anniversary Remastered)’, ‘Cutterpillow’, ‘Fruitcake’, and ‘Sticker Happy’ albums in 360-degree spatial sound on streaming platforms to mark the occasion.

Buendia released a new version of his 2021 song ‘Metro’ in support of former Philippine vice president Maria ‘Leni’ Robredo’s ongoing presidential campaign earlier this year, having been a firm supporter of the candidate’s campaign that ultimately ended in defeat to Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos Jr.