Ely Buendia to play virtual concert ‘Superproxies’ with Nobody’s Home

OPM icon Ely Buendia and Filipino indie rock band Nobody’s Home are set to stage a virtual concert next month.

Buendia announced details of Ely Buendia And Nobody’s Home: Superproxies on his social media accounts yesterday (September 2). Taking a line from his song collaboration with late rapper Francis M ‘Superproxy 2K6’, he wrote, “’There’s no substitute for the real’, but for now we do what we can to keep the music and our souls alive.”

He then prompted his fans, whom he called the “Superproxies”, to “plug in their modems” and catch this special livestream event, happening on October 9.

Advertisement

Check out his post here:

Buendia’s son, Eon, will take part in the concert as the vocalist of featured band Nobody’s Home. Tickets to Ely Buendia And Nobody’s Home: Superproxies, organised by Lighthouse Events and Dvent Productions, are now available via streaming platform KTX’s website. A PHP849 ticket promises concert access while PHP1,500 tickets will give concert access plus a meet & greet with Ely and Eon Buendia.

Apart from the concert, the ex-Eraserheads frontman has been working on the vinyl release of the ‘Sabado/1995’ EP, also known as “The Esquire Recordings”. The songs are now available to stream, but the upcoming physical edition will include remixes by Filipino producers DMAPS aka Diego Mapa of Pedicab and Lustbass.

Nobody’s Home made their debut in August 2020 with their first single, ‘12:00 (Midnight)’. In April this year, they dropped their second song, ‘Happy Thoughts’.