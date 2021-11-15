Ely Buendia visited Leni Robredo in her office, bearing an Eraserheads album as a gift

A few months after Ely Buendia joked about reuniting Eraserheads if Leni Robredo were to run for the Philippine presidency, the musician has met the politician – and even brought with him a special gift.

In a Facebook post last week (November 11), Robredo revealed that Buendia had dropped by her office with a 25th anniversary vinyl edition of his former band’s debut album ‘Ultraelectromagneticpop!’.

“Ely in the house!!” Robredo wrote. She added that her office, which has “many fans” of Buendia and Eraserheads, was caught by surprise by his appearance.

Buendia shared about the visit on his Instagram page. “Thank you very much Honorable Vice President Leni for taking time out from your busy sched to welcome me in your office!” he wrote. “Big thanks also to all your staff. You are all my idols!”

In September, Buendia made headlines when he promised fans in jest that Eraserheads would reunite if Robredo, currently incumbent vice president, ran for president. She officially announced her candidacy in October, spurring fresh hope for an Eheads reunion among fans.

However, Buendia later walked back his comments on a reunion, calling it a “half-serious” joke that was turned “into a big deal”. He added, “That answer was far from a political post. I do respect and admire Leni. If I were to vote, she’s my top candidate right now.”

Buendia isn’t the only prominent rock musician in the Philippines who has publicly expressed support for Robredo. In October, the rock band Rivermaya tweaked their Facebook profile photo to show support for the politician – a move which they later issued an official statement to clarify.