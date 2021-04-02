Embark on a road trip with FUGŌ and Bil Musa’s new single ‘Moon & The Sun’

Malaysian band FUGŌ has released their new single ‘Moon & The Sun’, featuring singer-songwriter Bil Musa.

FUGŌ also released an official lyric video for the song on YouTube featuring a series of hand drawn images and lyrics that convey the light-hearted vibes of this song, which Bil Musa described as making the listener want to “go on a road trip”.

Watch the lyric video now.

Advertisement

FUGŌ is an alternative indie pop rock band formed in October 2019, which consists of lead singer and guitarist Hakim Kamal, lead guitarist Apap and bassist Ami. ‘Moon & The Sun’ will also be featured on FUGŌ’s upcoming EP, which they are currently working on.

The band had previously released a demo version of the single in March 2020 which does not feature vocals from Bil Musa. They also released the demo for another single ‘Adonim’ which will also be part of the upcoming EP.

Bil Musa, whose real name is Nabilah Musa, was signed by Malaysian singer Yuna’s label Yuna Room Records in 2014 after Yuna heard Musa performing one of her original songs.

Advertisement

Since her debut self-titled EP in 2015, Musa has also released an album ‘Young Adults’ in 2017. She has performed at several events and festivals in the region, including Laneway Festival, Urbanscapes, Rock The World and Good Vibes Festival.