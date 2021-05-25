Eminem and Post Malone collaboration appears to be teased online

A collaboration between Eminem and Post Malone appears to have been teased online – check out the posts below.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, explained back in 2019 that a planned team-up between himself and Marshall Mathers did not materialise due to conflicting “timing”.

He assured fans, however, that “there will be a time” the pair join forces in the future while hailing Eminem as “a fucking legend”.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, videographer Cole Bennett – who helmed the visuals for Mathers’ ‘Godzilla’ and ‘GNAT’ – provoked fresh rumours of an Em-Posty collaboration on his Instagram Stories feed.

Bennett shared an image of a yellow stick featuring a black barbed wire graphic, an item that is said to be from Malone’s Posty Fest. The same imagery also appears as the artwork to his 2018 album ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’, while the rapper has barbed wire tattooed across his forehead.

ANOTHER RUMOR! Eminem feat. Post Malone!? 👀 pic.twitter.com/mbHFvplmEp — BOOK OF SHADY 📖 (@BookOfShady) May 24, 2021

That stick is from posty fest — enriquebc_ (@enriquebc15) May 24, 2021

Captioning the cryptic post, Bennett included the shushing face and surprised face emojis but did not offer any further details. With fans speculating over the prospect of a joint project, the director later deleted the upload.

As Hot New HipHop notes, Eminem collaborator White Gold said earlier this year that he’d be up for getting involved with a possible joint single with Posty. “There’s one I really want [Mathers] and Post Malone to do,” he said. “I have the perfect song for them to be on.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, rumours emerged recently of a potential collaboration between Eminem, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar.

Post Malone is set to headline this summer’s Reading & Leeds festivals alongside Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Queens of The Stone Age. He’ll also top the bill at Lollapalooza Chicago, which returns in July.