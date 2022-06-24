Eminem and Snoop Dogg share collaboration ‘From The D 2 The LBC’

Eminem and Snoop Dogg have shared a new collaborative single titled ‘From The D 2 The LBC’.

The song sees the pair shout out their respective hometowns of Detroit and Long Beach, rapping on its refrain: “Put your doobies high if you reside in 213, let’s see them blunts raised / Whether you east side or west side of the 313, let’s see them guns blaze.”

The song arrives alongside a James Larese-directed video that begins with Eminem and Snoop in the studio, with the latter professing there’s “no smoke in here” despite the visible presence of an enormous blunt.

The clip then sees Em and Snoop perform their respective verses while transforming into animated, Bored Ape-style avatars – the duo previewed the track live recently while appearing at Ape Fest 2022. Watch the new video below:

‘From The D 2 The LBC’ marks Eminem’s second single for the year. Earlier this month, he teamed up with CeeLo Green on the Dr. Dre-produced ‘The King And I’. Recorded for the Elvis film soundtrack, the ‘Jailhouse Rock’-sampling song sees Em discuss the parallels between himself and Presley.

Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, released latest album ‘BODR’ in February. An acronym for ‘Back On Death Row’, the album marked Snoop’s first album on Death Row Records in 26 years. The rapper’s acquisition of the label – through which he released 1993’s ‘Doggystyle’ and 1996’s ‘Tha Doggfather’ – went through earlier this year.

Both Em and Snoop performed onstage together during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.