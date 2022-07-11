Eminem announces second greatest hits collection, ‘Curtain Call 2’

Eminem has today (July 11) unveiled details of his second greatest hits collection, ‘Curtain Call 2’.

The collection will be released on August 5 via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records.

The news comes soon after Eminem released ‘From the D 2 the LBC’ last month – a new single featuring Snoop Dogg.

That song is the lead single from ‘Curtain Call 2’, which is described in a press release as “a hits collection comprised of the inimitable Detroit MC’s creative output since the 2005 release of ‘Curtain Call: The Hits.'”

It continues: “‘Curtain Call 2’ will include music from all Eminem projects from ‘Relapse’ forward, including side-projects, guest appearances, film soundtrack songs, and of course selections from his solo albums.”

In addition to the standard release, there will also be a limited edition box set and a limited quantity of autographed vinyl. You can sign up here to get access to these versions of the release.

Eminem’s collaboration with CeeLo Green on the Dr. Dre-produced ‘The King And I’ – his song from the recent Elvis film will also be included on the collection, as will one previously unreleased track. That will be “revealed in the coming weeks,” according to a statement.

Snoop Dogg, meanwhile, released latest album ‘BODR’ in February. An acronym for ‘Back On Death Row’, the album marked Snoop’s first album on Death Row Records in 26 years. The rapper’s acquisition of the label – through which he released 1993’s ‘Doggystyle’ and 1996’s ‘Tha Doggfather’ – went through earlier this year.

Both Eminem and Snoop performed onstage together during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.