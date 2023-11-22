Eminem appears to be teasing ‘Fortnite’ collaboration

Eminem has seemingly begun teasing a collaboration with the hit video game, Fortnite.

The rapper took to social media last night (November 21) to tease a potential collaboration with the Epic Games battle royale game, writing in a caption: “calling all grandmas 12.2”. His post suggests that something is happening on December 2.

The accompanying video he shared prominently features a verse from 2020’s ‘Tone Deaf’, which notably ends with the lyric: “At the crib playin’ Fortnite with your grandma“.

🛰 calling all grandmas 12.2 pic.twitter.com/5WhalpnOEW — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 21, 2023

Similarly, Fortnite has confirmed that its upcoming “Big Bang” event will take place on December 2, conveniently lining up with Eminem’s teaser. Fortnite‘s post – which you can see below – also suggests that the “Big Bang” event will be an “unforgettable event” with a “memorable reveal toward the end”.

Should the collaboration come to fruition, the ‘Lose Yourself’ rapper and Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee will be the latest musician to team up with Fortnite, following in the footsteps of Marshmello, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and more.

In October, Eminem announced that fans would soon be able to purchase jars of his ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’, as the rapper’s Detroit restaurant is to start shipping jars of the product nationwide. In 2021, Eminem announced that he was opening the ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ diner in his home city, following a series of successful pop-ups in 2017 and 2018.

Eminem recently had to formally request that US Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy stop using ‘Lose Yourself’ in his campaigns. The politician had been using it as his walkout song and was seen rapping along to it at the Iowa State Fair in August.

It’s currently unclear exactly what Fortnite’s “Big Bang” event will entail, but if it’s anything like events such as the Galactus event then it could be big for the battle royale. Fortnite recently turned back time to Chapter 1, with the original island making a return for the current update. It’s unclear if the original island will be sticking around after the next big event, or if it will be removed.