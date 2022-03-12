Eminem breaks RIAA record for most gold and platinum singles

Eminem has broken the record for the most gold and platinum singles certified by the RIAA in the organisation’s history.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the news last week (March 8).

Eminem now has 166million single certifications and 61.5million album certifications after being awarded 73.5million new units. The new certifications put the Detroit rapper ahead of Drake, who previously held the record with 163.5million certifications, and Rihanna, who has 151.5million certifications.

He has also become one of only seven artists to have three or more diamond-certified albums, which an act scores after shifting more than 10million units in the US. He joins Garth Brooks (nine diamond albums), The Beatles (six), Led Zeppelin (five) and The Eagles, Shania Twain and Whitney Houston (three each) in the elite club.

“These awards recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last 20 years,” Mitch Glazier, CEO and chairman of the RIAA, said in a statement. “Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever.”

Earlier this month, The Game claimed that he is a better rapper than Eminem and challenged Slim Shady to go up against him in a VERZUZ rap battle. “I like Eminem, he’s one of the fucking good MCs, great MCs,” he said. “I used to think Eminem was better than me. He not. He not. He’s not. Challenge it.”

Previously, The Game listed Eminem as one of his Top 10 best rappers alive, which also included the likes of Jay-Z, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Drake and more.

Meanwhile, Eminem was one of the performers at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, alongside Lamar, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige. During the performance, Eminem took the knee – a nod to the protest gesture previously made by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.