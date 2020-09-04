Eminem drops dizzying new verse on Big Sean’s ‘Friday Night Cypher’

Eminem has dropped a dizzying new verse on Big Sean‘s new posse cut ‘Friday Night Cypher’ – listen to it below.

The track appears on Sean’s new album, ‘Detroit 2’, which was released today (September 4). It features guests appearances from Anderson .Paak, Post Malone, Nipsey Hussle, Travis Scott, Stevie Wonder and more.

‘Friday Night Cypher’ is a 10-minute monster that celebrates the MCs of Detroit. Joining Eminem and Big Sean are Tee Grizzly, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg and Royce Da 5’9″.

During Eminem’s verse, he raps: “Bitch, you have never said a clever line ever/ You murdering in the booth is the furthest thing from the truth/ Rest assured, I’ma treat this roof like I’m peelin’ off/ The plastic on a pill bottle, I’m tearin’ the ceilin’ off.”

Dropping clever metaphors and playing with an army of syllables, Slim Shady’s trademark comedic bars sound right at home over the multi-produced record that samples Clipse track ‘Grindin”.

Listen to ‘Friday Night Cypher’ below.

Big Sean’s new album, which is a sequel to his 2012 mixtape ‘Detroit’, was preceded by the singles ‘Deep Reverence’ and ‘Don Life’.

Last month, Eminem’s fans were left worrying for the rapper after #RIPEminem began trending on Twitter.

Concerns for the rapper began on Tuesday evening (August 18) after one Twitter user, whose account has since been suspended, tweeted: “I have killed Eminem,” which sparked concern among the rapper’s fans on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Akon has revealed that he turned down the chance to sign Drake in the mid-2000s, because he thought he “sounded like Eminem.”