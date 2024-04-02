Eminem dupes fans with new album announcement on April Fool’s Day

Eminem has trolled fans with a joke album announcement for April Fool’s.

The legendary rapper took to Instagram to share the trailer, which started out with numerous (and probably real) comments from fans begging for a new album.

In response, Eminem teased an album that “goes back to where it all started”. The trailer then hinted at a sequel to ‘Infinite’, the debut album Eminem recorded in 1996 originally released on cassette and vinyl only.

Much of the album is not available on streaming platforms, with only its title track made available shortly after its 20th anniversary in 2016.

Advertisement

Watch the explosive trailer for ‘Infinite 2’ below:

Mentor and N.W.A. legend Dr. Dre has revealed his protegeé is gearing up to release an album this year. Dre unveiled the news on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he said: “Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year. I actually talked to him and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show.

Recommended

“So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire.”

Though Em hasn’t yet announced its title or release date, Dre confirmed he was going to listen to the album in full: “I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow. He holds his music close to his chest, so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.”

It will be the follow-up to Eminem’s 10th studio album, ‘Music To Be Murdered To’. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Eminem’s discography once looked lopsided, youthful iconoclasm dissipating into creative exhaustion. But now it comes across as a little more interesting.

“These curious newer records may age well, offering up the sound of a rapper working out his place in middle-age… The bigger question is this: should Eminem continue to grow old disgracefully, or cut the stately figure he adopts on the moving and impactful pro-gun control track ‘Darkness’?”

Advertisement

Em also revealed he would love to do a joint album with 50 Cent, addressing rumours he may be collaborating with him soon: “I don’t know where that’s come from, but it’s crazy. I’m trying to get him to make a new album so bad. We need another 50 [Cent] album, like, really bad.”

In other news, Eminem will be co-producing a documentary Stans about his own fans.