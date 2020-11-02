Eminem endorses Joe Biden with ‘Lose Yourself’ campaign ad

Eminem has shown his support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by approving the use of ‘Lose Yourself’ in a new campaign ad.

Biden is in the running against Donald Trump to become the next US President, with the election taking place tomorrow (November 3).

A new campaign ad released today (November 2) is soundtracked by Eminem’s track, which featured in the film 8 Mile. The song accompanies a 45-second video featuring black-and-white footage of people voting as well as Biden appearing at a rally in Michigan.

The rapper – whose real name is Marshall Mathers – shared the video on his Twitter account, captioning the post: “One opportunity… #Vote”. Watch the advert below now.

Eminem has previously been outspoken on his feelings about Biden’s opponent Trump, with it being revealed last year that he had been interviewed by the Secret Service over some of his lyrics about the sitting President.

“Cos Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service/ To meet in person to see if I really think of hurting him,” he rapped on 2018’s ‘The Ringer’. A Freedom Of Information request later showed there was truth to the lyrics. A redacted Secret Service document read: “This is not the first time MATHERS made threatening comments towards POTUS and his family.”

Last month, Eminem’s Shady Records shared a meme that compared Joe Biden to 8 Mile’s B Rabbit following a presidential debate.

The clip sees the politician walking on stage to Mobb Deep’s ‘Shook Ones Pt 2’, before appearing to lip-sync lines including: “Now everybody from the 313/ Put your motherfucking hands up and follow me.”

The label captioned the post: “Biden Rabbit? VOTE!”.

Meanwhile, Eminem sued New Zealand’s right-wing National Party for using music that sounded like ‘Lose Yourself’ in a 2014 campaign ad. The star won the case in 2017, with the political party forced to pay out $415,000 (£322k).