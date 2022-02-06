Eminem is reportedly bringing the first deaf rappers to the Super Bowl’s halftime performance

Eminem is reportedly set to make history at next weekend’s Super Bowl LVI, bringing out the first deaf artists to perform during the game’s prestigious Halftime Show.

As reported by the Detroit Free Press, local rapper Sean Forbes – alongside colleague Warren (WaWa) Snipe, both of whom are deaf – will join Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for the performance, which is set to go down at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday February 13.

It’s reported that Forbes and WaWa will perform interpretations of the headliners’ songs in American Sign Language (ASL), marking the first time the NFL have incorporated ASL into a halftime performance. Described as “an elevated accessibility experience”, the renditions are due to be made available through the NBC Sports website and app.

Though it’ll be his first time performing for the Halftime Show, WaWa made his Super Bowl debut last year, joining Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church to perform the US national anthem. Ahead of that performance, the artist told The Washington Post that he would “listen to the music over and over to get a feel of the music and the singing”.

Speaking on the significance of joining Eminem and co. for this year’s Halftime Show, Forbes told the Detroit Free Press: “The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this.”

Though he stopped short of revealing any specific details about the performance, Forbes confirmed that he’d be joining Eminem and Snoop Dogg for their respective performances. He’s due to spend the next week rehearsing for the show in LA.

The artist also has familial ties to Eminem, it’s reported, with his father being linked to “some of the folks inside Em’s business and studio circles”. Forbes – who’d also performed regularly at the 54 Sound studio in Ferndale, where Eminem would frequent in his formative years – said the opportunity to join Eminem onstage is “very much a full-circle moment”.

“My goal is to get out there, show what we can do, and have fun,” he continued. “And I want to open the door for other deaf performers.”

Forbes’ most recent longform release is the EP ‘Little Victories’, released via his own Two Blown Speakers label in February of 2020. He followed it up that July with a standalone single titled ‘Hate’.

Meanwhile, this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show is primed to introduce “the next saga” of Dr. Dre’s career. A cinematic trailer for the event, helmed by Straight Outta Compton and Men In Black: International director F. Gary Gray, was released last month.