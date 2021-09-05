Eminem launches new streetwear merchandise line

Eminem has launched a new merchandise line in collaboration with young designer Millinksy.

The capsule collection includes shirts, hoodies and caps, containing references to a number of the rapper’s tracks, such as ‘The Real Slim Shady’ and ‘Without Me’.

Millinsky is the pseudonym of 22-year-old designer Alexandre Dalliance. The designer has previously worked with Arctic Monkeys, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and more high-profile acts.

“When I first had a call with Interscope Records to discuss this project, I mentioned that I wanted to reference Eminem’s whole career to honor everything he has done to inspire me but also to millions of people my age. I have always felt honored to work with every single artist I had the chance to work with, but this one feels extremely special,” Dalliance said in a post on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Eminem released his first collection of ‘Shady Con’ non-fungible tokens (NFTs), including digital action figures based on characters in some of his best-known music videos and original instrumental beats. It was reported he made £1.3million from the collection.

Eminem’s last full-length release was his 2020 album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’. The record was given three stars from NME upon its release, saying it “veers between maturity and adolescent outbursts, between clumsy pop commercialism and something close to outsider art”.

“For all the clumsiness of some these tracks, we may look back at this stage in Eminem’s career as late purple patch, a period of inspiration that saw him enter a strange sphere of his own, no longer setting trends and dominating the mainstream, but experimenting vocally in a vacuum only he inhabits.”