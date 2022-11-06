Eminem performs with Ed Sheeran, Aerosmith at Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2022 ceremony

Eminem was inducted into the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last night (November 5) and performed with Ed Sheeran and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler at the ceremony – check out footage below.

Eminem was inducted alongside Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics Judas Priest and Pat Benatar.

To celebrate, Eminem took to the stage to perform six of his biggest hits, starting with ‘My Name Is’ and ‘Rap God’.

He was then joined by Steven Tyler for ‘Sing For The Moment’ (which samples Aerosmith’s ‘Dream On’) before Ed Sheeran joined him to sing Dido’s parts in ‘Stan’. He rounded out the performance with ‘Forever’ and ‘Not Afraid’.

The show will be broadcast later this month (November 19) but you can check out fan-shot footage below.

Eminem was inducted by long-term friend and mentor Dr Dre who joked that Eminem had asked him to tell the crowd that he had “a huge penis”. Dre went on to say (via the LA Times) that “Eminem wasn’t just an underdog who broke through the glass ceiling of hip-hop – he shattered that shit.” He went on to say Eminem “brought hip-hop to middle America,” while his music “holds a mirror up to white America.”

During his acceptance speech, Eminem claimed he shouldn’t be at the ceremony, firstly because he’s a rapper and “this is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame” and secondly, because he almost died of a drug overdose in 2007.

He then went on to list a whole host of rappers who influenced him over the years including Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., De La Soul, Cypress Hill, Ice Cube, LL Cool J and Snoop Dogg.

“Those are just a few of the names that I hope will be considered in the future for induction because without them, a lot of us wouldn’t be here. This induction is meant to be me, talking about myself and shit but fuck that. I would not be here without them,” Eminem said. “I’m a high-school dropout with a hip-hop education and these were my teachers. It’s their night, as much as it is mine.”

And he made it clear how all of his influences deserve to be in the HOF, for what they’ve done for him and so many others. He wanted this night to be about them, not just him. 🥺 #RockHall2022 pic.twitter.com/LnVHksLBd0 — 𝐙 (@evalastinglight) November 6, 2022

Elsewhere during the night, Olivia Rodrigo covered Carly Simon’s ‘You’re So Vain’ after the singer was unable to attend the ceremony.

Last month, 50 Cent said that he doesn’t believe Eminem has been given enough credit for his impact on the world of hip hop while back in September, Eminem wrote a lengthy reflection on his struggle with addiction, that said “I don’t know how the fuck I’m still here.”