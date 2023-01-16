Eminem shares support after Boldy James seriously injured in car accident

Eminem has shared his support after Boldy James was left seriously injured after a car accident.

The Detroit rapper was involved in a two-car accident in his hometown last week, and is currently in a stable condition in hospital according to his publicist.

The “serious” accident took place on Monday, January 9, and left James with broken vertebrae in his neck among other injuries.

A statement from his representatives said: “After undergoing extensive surgery on his neck, Boldy has been removed from the intensive care unit and is now in stable condition.

“Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders.”

Among those to send well-wishes to James include his fellow Detroit rapper Eminem, who tweeted: “Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!!”

Westside Gunn also shared support for James, writing: “I was waiting until the official statement to be released please keep my brother in y’all prayers.

“He’s a strong soul and fighter he’s still talking bout GXFR x 227 forever!!! Just hearing them words broke me down but GOD IS THE GREATEST and BO gonna be better than ever.”

