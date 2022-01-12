Eminem shares video supercut to mark 500 million YouTube subscribers

Eminem has shared a supercut of some of his most famous music videos to mark a YouTube milestone.

Marshall Mathers has now passed 50 million subscribers on the platform, and shared a new video on Twitter which brings together snippets of his music videos for ‘Stan’, ‘My Name Is’, ‘The Real Slim Shady’ and more.

“Now how the fuck did this metamorphosis happen? From standin’ on corners and porches just rappin’,” Eminem tweeted to share the video, quoting from his 2002 track ‘Sing For The Moment’.

Check out the new supercut below.

"Now how the fuck did this metamorphosis happen? From standin' on corners and porches just rappin'" 📺 50 million subscribers and counting @youtube @youtubemusic pic.twitter.com/TfaCico3E0 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 10, 2022

Elsewhere, Eminem has taken an interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), reportedly spending thousands on a Bored Ape artwork that resembles him.

The artwork – which is now the profile picture of Eminem’s official Twitter account – was apparently owned by Twitter user @Gee__Gazza, who tweeted that he had sold the NFT to Eminem himself. This was picked up by cryptocurrency news site Decrypt, who reported that Eminem bought the Ape for 123.45 Ethereum, which translates to around $450,000 (£334,000).

Eminem is one of several celebrities to own an NFT distributed by the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Others include Jimmy Fallon, basketballer Steph Curry and Eminem’s ‘Up In Smoke’ tourmate Snoop Dogg.

This marks the latest entrepreneurial endeavour from the multi-platinum rapper, who notably launched the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in his hometown of Detroit last year – as well as a new line of merchandise and action figures.

Eminem is also set to appear on the upcoming second album from Cordae, ‘From A Bird’s Eye View’, alongside Stevie Wonder.

‘From A Bird’s Eye View’, out this Friday (January 14), promises a long list of guest features, including Eminem and Wonder, as well as Gunna, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs and Nas.