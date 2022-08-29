Eminem and Snoop Dogg team up for metaverse-inspired performance at MTV VMAs 2022

Eminem and Snoop Dogg teamed up for a special “metaverse-inspired” performance at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28).

The rappers were among a raft of performers at the ceremony, which is being co-hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg shared a version of their recent collaboration ‘From The D 2 The LBC’ that saw them mix in-person performance with digital technology. The appearance was organised in partnership with Yuga Labs – an NFT and cryptocurrency company best known for the Bored Apes project – and was inspired by “the world of the Otherside metaverse”.

The performance began with the pair sitting on a couch, with Snoop smoking a comedically large joint. As Eminem said he felt like he was getting high just from sitting next to him, a green swirl appeared on screen, taking viewers into the rapper’s head where he and his collaborator became digital avatars and figures from Bored Apes.

As the song reached its latter stages, the performance threw things back to the stage, which was surrounded by digital graphics. Watch footage of the moment above now.

Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar led the nominations going into the night, with seven each. Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow behind on six nods, while Taylor Swift is in the running for five awards. Keep up with all of the winners as they happen here.

More performances at the MTV VMAs 2022 will come from Måneskin, Panic! At The Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. Harlow kicked off the night with a special performance of ‘First Class’ with Fergie, while Lizzo brought her new single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the VMAs stage.

BLACKPINK also made their debut appearance at the VMAs with ‘Pink Venom’ and Minaj ran through hits from across her discography.