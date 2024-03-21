Eminem to release new album this year, Dr. Dre reveals

Eminem will be releasing a new album sometime this year, according to Dr. Dre.

Dr. Dre made the announcement on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which also featured Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. Dre said to Kimmel: “Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year. I actually talked to him and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire.”

The record has yet to be officially announced by Eminem, and has yet to receive a title or release date.

Dre continued, confirming that the hitmaker has produced several tracks for the upcoming Eminem record: “I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow. He holds his music close to his chest, so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.”

“There’s things that I have to mix that I’ve done, but I get the chance to hear the album in its entirety.”

The upcoming record will mark Eminem’s first since 2020’s ‘Music To Be Murdered By’. It will also be Eminem’s 11 studio album.

Eminem’s ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ received mixed reviews upon its release in early 2020. Jordan Bassett wrote for NME in a three-star review: “Eminem’s discography once looked lopsided, youthful iconoclasm dissipating into creative exhaustion. But now it comes across as a little more interesting. These curious newer records may age well, offering up the sound of a rapper working out his place in middle-age… The bigger question is this: should Eminem continue to grow old disgracefully, or cut the stately figure he adopts on the moving and impactful pro-gun control track ‘Darkness’?”