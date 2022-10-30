Eminem unveils 20th anniversary edition of ‘8 Mile’ soundtrack

Eminem has unveiled a 20th anniversary release of the 8 Mile soundtrack.

Released on November 8 2022, the film starred Eminem and was a semi-biographical story of his early life in Detroit and his origins in rap battles.

Eminem shared news of the anniversary release on Twitter this week (October 26) alongside a montage of clips from the hit film.

“‘I’m still standing here screaming ‘f*** the Free World,”” the rapper tweeted, referencing one of his famous line from the film.

“#8Mile 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of the soundtrack drops on streaming Friday!”

The deluxe edition of the album contains instrumentals of every song from the original soundtrack as well as a demo of ‘Lose Yourself’.

That song became the first rap song to win Best Original Song at the Oscars in 2003 and earned Best Rap Song and Best Male Rap Solo Performance at the 2004 Grammy Awards. The song was also Eminem’s first number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart too.

You can check out the tweet and the soundtrack here:

“I’m still standing here screaming "f*** the Free World."" #8Mile 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of the soundtrack drops on streaming Friday! pic.twitter.com/qAU897MKuV — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) October 26, 2022

The film, which also starred Kim Basinger, Brittany Murphy and Mekhi Phifer has grossed more than $240 million (£207 million) worldwide and remains one of the highest-rated Hip Hop movies ever made (via Hip Hop DX).

The soundtrack arrived on October 29 2002 and featured contributions from the likes of Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Nas, Rakim and Gang Starr.

Recently, rapper 50 Cent said that he doesn’t believe Eminem has been given enough credit for his impact on the world of hip hop.

During an interview on the podcast Ebro In The Morning to talk about his latest TV project Hip-Hop Homicides, the rapper explained that Eminem helped to make hip hop accessible to more people, thus raising the profile and popularity of the genre.

“I don’t think that they give Em the credit that he deserves,” he explained. “Because, in order for people to embrace something, they have to see where they fit in.”

He continued: “I think part of Eminem’s legacy is the growth of our culture. People wouldn’t buy it if they didn’t see where they fit into it. And he’s there and he’s a legitimate artist because of his journey. When you look at 8 Mile, you’re seeing a Black story with a white lead. You seeing poverty, you’re seeing [similar] circumstances. Look at his friends Proof and D-12 and everybody: these are real hip hop guys. Which is why he’s a real hip hop guy.”