Eminem’s mum congratulates him on Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction: “I knew you’d get there”

Eminem‘s mother has congratulated the rapper on being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame this weekend.

Marshall Mathers was inducted alongside Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics Judas Priest and Pat Benatar at a Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5).

To celebrate, Eminem took to the stage to perform six of his biggest hits, starting with ‘My Name Is’ and ‘Rap God’.

He was then joined by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler for ‘Sing For The Moment’ (which samples Aerosmith’s ‘Dream On’) before Ed Sheeran joined him to sing Dido’s parts in ‘Stan’. He rounded out the performance with ‘Forever’ and ‘Not Afraid’.

In a congratulatory message, his mother Debbie Mathers shared her pride at the induction, saying: “Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame.

“I love you very much. I knew you’d get there. It’s been a long ride. I’m very, very proud of you. And also I’m very proud of [granddaughter] Hailie Jade, my big girl. I want to tell you Hailie, great job on your podcast and God bless you guys. I love you very much.”

Eminem was inducted by long-term friend and mentor Dr Dre who joked that Eminem had asked him to tell the crowd that he had “a huge penis”. Dre went on to say (via the LA Times) that “Eminem wasn’t just an underdog who broke through the glass ceiling of hip-hop – he shattered that shit.” He went on to say Eminem “brought hip-hop to middle America,” while his music “holds a mirror up to white America.”

During his acceptance speech, Eminem claimed he shouldn’t be at the ceremony, firstly because he’s a rapper and “this is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame” and secondly, because he almost died of a drug overdose in 2007.

He then went on to list a whole host of rappers who influenced him over the years including Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., De La Soul, Cypress Hill, Ice Cube, LL Cool J and Snoop Dogg.

“Those are just a few of the names that I hope will be considered in the future for induction because without them, a lot of us wouldn’t be here. This induction is meant to be me, talking about myself and shit but fuck that. I would not be here without them,” Eminem said. “I’m a high-school dropout with a hip-hop education and these were my teachers. It’s their night, as much as it is mine.”

Elsewhere during the night, Olivia Rodrigo covered Carly Simon’s ‘You’re So Vain’ after the singer was unable to attend the ceremony.