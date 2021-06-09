Emma Bunton says she’s “sure” the Spice Girls will tour after the pandemic

Emma Bunton has seemingly confirmed that the Spice Girls will hit the road once again after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The Girl Power icons – Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner, and Victoria Beckham – embarked on a UK reunion tour in 2019 without Victoria, before the pandemic halted plans for further shows.

Now, Emma says that she’s “dying” to perform with her bandmates once more, and she’s sure that further shows will take place.

Advertisement

She told Chris Moyles on Radio X: “We started talking about maybe doing some more and then locked out happened, which is such a shame.

“I’m dying to do it again. I’m waiting to see what’s going on in the world. You can’t book anything yet, so we’re waiting for that moment, but I’m sure that will happen when we can!”

Earlier this year, her bandmate Mel C also discussed potential plans for the 25th anniversary of the Spice Girls‘ first single ‘Wannabe’.

“It’s high on the agenda for us girls. I mean, since we did the tour in 2019, I have just been like, ‘more shows, more shows!’ And, you know, obviously that isn’t something that’s gonna happen this year, sadly. So, again, a big old rethink,” she said.

Advertisement

“We are working on some ideas. I can’t give too much away … but we definitely wanna celebrate and really acknowledge 25 years. It’s insane. We’re so proud of our legacy. So we do want to celebrate it in the best way that we can.”

It was also reported last month that the group are considering filming a sequel to their 1997 movie ‘Spice World’.