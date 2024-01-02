Emma Stone recalls friendship with Taylor Swift and “incredible” ‘Eras Tour’ shows

Emma Stone has recalled her long-time relationship with Taylor Swift, and described her ‘Eras Tour’ as “incredible”.

The actor looked back at her friendship with the pop star during the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show last week, and expressed her love of the shows Swift is delivering as part of her ongoing tour.

When asked by the host how many of the tour dates she had attended, Stone responded “Three, so far,” and revealed that the first was during the opening night of the show last March, which took place in her home state of Arizona.

She also shared that the singer’s choreographer for the ‘Eras Tour’ was also the same person who helped design and choreograph the moves for the hit film La La Land, which she took the lead for back in 2016.

“It was incredible to see,” the actor said of the first Arizona show.

Elsewhere in the interview with Graham Norton, the actor recalled the origins of her longtime friendship with Swift and shared that the two first met back in 2008. “We met at this thing that they had called the Young Hollywood Awards in L.A., and we just kept in touch ever since and became great friends,” she explained.

She was also asked by the host whether Swift’s song ‘When Emma Falls In Love (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)’ was inspired by her and one of her past relationships.

This came after some fans speculated that the 2023 track was about Stone’s previous relationship with Succession star Kieran Culkin, whom she dated from 2010 until 2011. When asked about the inspiration behind the track, the actor said, “You have to ask her (Taylor),” if you want to know the meaning.

Since kicking off with the US leg back in March, Swift has broken numerous records with her live shows, and the ‘Eras Tour’ is projected to raise a total of $5.7billion – enough to send every person in the United States $20.

As well as the shows themselves, the ‘Eras Tour’ also made it to the big screen, with an official concert film arriving in cinemas in October which scored the biggest opening weekend for a concert film in history.

The dates – which caused activity similar to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake over the summer – is set to kick off again in February with four dates at the Tokyo Dome. It will then head over to the UK and Europe before ending on December 8, 2024.