ena mori announces ‘Don’t Blame The Wild One’ album tour in the Philippines this August

Filipino-Japanese synthpop artist ena mori has announced her ‘Don’t Blame The Wild One’ album tour of the Philippines, which will take place on all weekends this August.

In a social media post uploaded on July 16, ena mori revealed that her seven-date run will kick off on August 5 at the 123 Block venue in Mandaluyong, taking her to the Nook in Alabang and the Canto Bogchi Joint in Baguio before concluding at 19 East in Sucat on August 27.

🩸🧿DON’T BLAME THE WILD ONE! ALBUM TOUR🧿🩸

I want to invite all of you to my album tour, “DON’T BLAME THE WILD ONE!”

We have many amazing bands that will accompany the tour, cool venues, new merch etc!

I hope you and your friends can make it.

See you 🐙💕#DBTWOalbumtour pic.twitter.com/wFZGdO5sez — ena mori 🪐 (@enamorimusic) July 16, 2022

Supporting acts and ticketing details have yet to be announced, but ena mori promises she will be joined by “amazing bands at amazing venues” for the tour.

The 12-track album ‘Don’t Blame The Wild One’ will be released via Offshore Music Philippines on July 29, and will also receive a vinyl release. The album is set to include previous singles ‘SOS’, this February’s ‘Vivid’, and last September’s ‘Oh, Bleeding Hearts?’, as well as the latest single ‘King of The Night!’.

Released on July 1, Mori shared that the upbeat and joyous ‘King of The Night!’ was inspired by her negative experiences as a teenager, explaining that her weight and mixed-race parentage caused her to be bullied at school. “‘King Of The Night’ is inspired by my early teen experience as an outcast in hopes of encouraging many kids out there to embrace who they are,” she explained.

ena mori’s 2020 self-titled EP was named one of NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2020, with writer MC Galang praising the artist’s “confidence that makes her brand of pop sensibility exhilarating, even a little dangerous, for those who can’t handle it”.

Earlier this year, ena mori was recently named one of the NME 100 emerging artists to watch and was nominated for the Best New Asian Act award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 alongside Warren Hue, The Filters, Alec Orachi, and eventual winner Shye.

ena mori’s ‘Don’t Blame The Wild One’ album tour dates in the Philippines are:

August 5 – 123 Block, Mandaluyong

August 12 – Dirty Kitchen, Quezon Cite

August 13 – Nook, Alabang

August 19 – Canto Bogchi Joint, Baguio

August 20 – Circle Hotel, La Union

August 26 – Case Tigre, Pampanga

August 27 – 19 East, Sucat