ena mori, Otoboke Beaver, Balming Tiger and more announced for SXSW 2023

South By Southwest (SXSW) has announced its first wave of artists performing at its 2023 showcase, which feature numerous Asian acts including South Korean alternative rap collective Balming Tiger, Filipino indie pop singer-songwriter ena mori, Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver and more.

Other acts scheduled for the event include Japanese alternative rock act Haru Nemuri, all-female metal quintet NEMOPHILA, Korean rapper Beenzino, experimental producer 250, Taiwanese soft rock trio The Chairs, and solo performances from Balming Tiger members Omega Sapien, bj wnjn and Mudd the student, the latter of which will be making his second consecutive SXSW appearance.

Check out the full list of performing Asian artists below, and its complete first wave of showcasing artists here.

SXSW 2023 is scheduled to take place between March 13 and 18, and will be showcasing over 190 artists of a wide variety of genres from around the world, “ranging from up-and-comers to veterans” according to a statement.

Next year’s iteration will be the conference’s second edition after undergoing a two-year hiatus due tof the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event took place between March 14 and 20, and featured an extensive lineup of Asian acts, including Japanese alternative pop quartet CHAI, South Korean synth pop outfit ADOY, Filipino R&B singer Kiana V and Malaysian pop artist Shelhiel.

In September, Balming Tiger released ‘SEXY NUKIM’, their first collective single of 2022 which features BTS leader and rapper RM. ena mori released her sophomore album ‘DON’T BLAME THE WILD ONE!’ in July, and is scheduled to perform alongside One Click Straight and Megumi Acorda at Zild’s ‘Gabi Ng Paniki’ halloween show and the inaugural Salo-Salo fest alongside Unique Salonga, Clara Benin and Lola Amour.

Otoboke Beaver released their third album ‘Super Champion’ in May, and will be making their Singaporean debut at this year’s Baybeats festival, performing alongside other regional acts including .Feast, Burgerkill, The F-16s and For Tracy Hyde.

