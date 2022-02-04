ena mori examines her insecurities on upbeat synthpop single ‘Vivid’

Filipino-Japanese artist ena mori has released ‘Vivid’, an upbeat synthpop single that conceals a cutting self-analysis of her insecurities.

The second single from her upcoming full-length debut album, ‘Vivid’ sees the enigmatic artist return to her forte of weaving earnest, introspective lyrics with upbeat music and catchy hooks. On this song, she ponders the source of her feelings of jealousy.

“You should’ve thought it twice / I’m a neon parasite / And you’re nothing but perfect to me / Suddenly I have this fear I never had,” she sings as she warns her partner, “Baby, you should take it seriously”.

Listen to ena mori’s ‘Vivid’ below.

“I wrote this song in my low point of my self-confidence,” ena mori said in a press statement about her new single. “A lot of us encounter the feeling of jealousy in many ways and think it has something to do with other people’s action.

“I wanted to take time and write about what’s really driving me mad – my insecurities.”

Producer Timothy Run (also the drummer of Filipino pop-rock band One Click Straight), returns as co-producer on ‘Vivid’, having previously worked together with ena mori on the first single released from her album, ‘Oh, Bleeding Hearts?’, and on the March 2021 single ‘TALK! TALK!’.

ena mori’s debut album is due for release in the first quarter of 2022, per a prior press release. The 12-track LP will also get a vinyl release.

ena mori’s 2020 self-titled EP was named one of NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2020, with writer MC Galang praising the artist’s “confidence that makes her brand of pop sensibility exhilarating, even a little dangerous, for those who can’t handle it”.

ena mori was recently named one of the NME 100 emerging artists to watch and was nominated for the Best New Asian Act award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 alongside Warren Hue, The Filters, Alec Orachi, and eventual winner Shye.