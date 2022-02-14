ena mori is transported to a ‘Vivid’ new world in her latest music video

Filipino-Japanese artist ena mori has dropped a whimsical music video for her latest single ‘Vivid’.

The video was shared on her official YouTube channel on Friday (February 11), a week after the upbeat synthpop single arrived on streaming services on February 4.

In the video, directed by RaliugDOP, ena mori dons a pair of goggles that takes her out of her subdued bedroom (the same one of her previous video for ‘Oh, Bleeding Hearts?’) into a colourful, quirky new world. Watch it below.

ena mori previously noted that ‘Vivid’, the second single taken off her upcoming debut album, was written during a low point in her self-confidence and motivated by a desire to examine her own insecurities.

“Jealousy is just a response to our own insecurity and the more we think about it it’s vivid,” read a brief statement in the video’s YouTube description.

‘Vivid’ saw her work alongside frequent collaborator and producer Timothy Run, who drums for Filipino pop-rock group One Click Straight. The two had previously teamed up on the forthcoming 12-track album’s first single ‘Oh, Bleeding Hearts?’, and ‘TALK! TALK!’ in March 2021.

The artist, in an earlier press release, also revealed that the upcoming album is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022 and receive a vinyl release.

ena mori was recently nominated for the Best New Asian Act award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, and is featured on the 2022 NME 100 list of emerging artists to watch. Her self-titled EP made the cut for NME‘s list of the 25 best Asian albums of 2020.