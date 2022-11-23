Watch ena mori’s live performance of ‘RUNAWAY HOLIDAY!’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus

Filipino indie pop singer-songwriter ena mori returns to the iconic Wish 107.5 Bus for a live performance of ‘RUNAWAY HOLIDAY!’ off her debut album, ‘DON’T BLAME THE WILD ONE!’.

The performance, which you can watch below, was released onto Wish 107.5’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday night (November 22). The video sees ena mori and her backing band performing to the energetic track.

Watch the full clip below.

Prior to her performance on the Wish Bus, mori released her holiday-themed single, ‘Christmas Song’ on streaming platforms. The song was originally released in December last year, and was a YouTube exclusive until November 2022. In the description of the video, the artist wrote: “I wrote this song for the lonely, grumpy grinch in the world, in hopes that this will make you dance your anger away.”

Recently, the singer performed alongside The Itchyworms, Cheats, and Ang Bandang Shirley for SOS’ fundraising concert as the quartet prepared to head to Japan’s Tokyo Beyond Festival. She also supported Zild’s ‘Medisina’ Halloween-themed album launch alongside One Click Straight, Barbie’s Cradle, and Megumi Acorda.

mori’s debut album was released last July, and the singer set off on a tour in support of the album last August. An exclusive orange vinyl version of the record is currently wrapping up pre-orders. All pre-ordered vinyls will be signed by the artist. It was also recently announced that the singer will be heading to South by Southwest (SXSW) this March 13 to 18 in Austin, Texas.