ena mori slows things down on reimagined version of ‘FALL INLOVE!’

Japanese-Filipino pop singer ena mori has released a new version of her recent single, ‘FALL INLOVE!’.

The new version, simply titled ‘FALL INLOVE! (Reimagined)’, does away with the original tune’s pop sound, instead taking on a slower ’80s ballad-inspired spin.

Listen to ‘FALL INLOVE! (Reimagined)’ below.

“I wanted to create something that is out of the original pop-y upbeat idea and give another take on this song,” said mori in a statement to NME. “I got inspired by the ’80s ballad and how beautiful yet sad the melodies are with minimal productions.”

She continued: “This was a fun project to work with especially because I produced this song on my own. I hope this song will reach people’s hearts differently.” mori added on Twitter that she hopes the reworked track will “most importantly, wake your emotions from a forced nap”.

The original version of ‘FALL INLOVE!’, which was released two months ago, was written before quarantine with the help of ena mori’s friends Timothy Marquez of One Click Straight and Zild Benitez of IV Of Spades.

ena mori made her debut in 2018 with the single ‘Got U Good’, which has been followed up with other successful tracks such as ‘Light’ and ‘Telephone’. Earlier this February, mori released her self-titled debut EP, which featured all of her previously released singles, as well as newer tracks.