ena mori stands up for her beliefs on new single, ‘SOS’

Filipino-Japanese artist ena mori has released her latest single, ‘SOS’.

Uploaded onto all major streaming platforms on Friday (June 3), ‘SOS’ was co-written and produced by Timothy Run, who serves as the drummer for Filipino pop-rock group One Click Straight.

‘SOS’ sees ena mori looking for a way to break out of the conventional rules that society has set, instead choosing to fight for what she believes in. “I hate when the government / Insult my intelligence / Fill it up with negligence / So I made up my own fence,” she sings.

Listen to ena mori’s ‘SOS’ below.

Per a press statement, ena mori explained that the newly released track “is about standing up for what you care about and what you believe in. I’d like to inspire every person who struggles to find their life’s passion”.

The track – her second of the year – serves as the third preview of her upcoming album. She released the album’s first single ‘Oh, Bleeding Hearts?’ in October last year, followed by ‘Vivid’ in early February.

A release date for ena mori’s upcoming album has yet to receive a release date, although it was initially planned to release in the first quarter of the year. The album – which will contain a total of 12 tracks – will also be made available on vinyl upon its release.

ena mori’s 2020 self-titled EP was named one of NME’s 25 best Asian albums of 2020, with writer MC Galang praising the artist’s “confidence that makes her brand of pop sensibility exhilarating, even a little dangerous, for those who can’t handle it”.

Earlier this year, ena mori was recently named one of the NME 100 emerging artists to watch and was nominated for the Best New Asian Act award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 alongside Warren Hue, The Filters, Alec Orachi, and eventual winner Shye.