ena mori announces fundraiser for SXSW: “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”

ena mori has announced a fundraiser to help get her to this year’s South By Southwest (SXSW).

Yesterday (January 18) the Filipino-Japanese pop artist – who made NME’s top Asian album of 2022 – shared that she is raising funds so she can fly to Austin, Texas to participate in SXSW in March. She was revealed as a showcasing artist in October last year.

In a hand-written note shared on Instagram – complete with scribbled drawings – ena mori introduces herself (“a walking musical paradox”) and explains what SXSW is and why she needs help to get there.

Advertisement

“It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be invited to the conference,” she writes. “However, since there is a lot of great exposure, most of the expenses have to be covered by artists.

“With the effect of [the] pandemic and the gas shortage, the cost of travel has increased more than ever before,” she adds, “and that is why we would like to humbly ask for your help and support in making this a reality!”

ena mori’s post, which you can see below, ends with two QR codes that can be used to make cash donations via GCash and maya.

Besides ena mori, other Asian artists who’ve been announced for the SXSW 2023 line-up include Korean acts Balming Tiger and Beenzino, Japan’s Otoboke Beaver and Haru Nemuri and Singapore band Sobs, to name a few.

ena mori will be showcasing her debut album ‘Don’t Blame The Wild One!’, which topped NME’s list of the best Asian albums of 2022. “With its big feelings, avant-garde vocal stylings and an eclectic soundscape spiked with rip-roaring dancey rhythms, ena mori’s debut LP ‘Don’t Blame The Wild One!’ is nothing short of exhilarating,” wrote Khyne Palumar.

Advertisement

In the nearer future and closer to home, ena mori will be performing in Manila at One Click Straight’s album launch this Friday and the Wish Music Awards at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday. She is nominated for Wishclusive Pop Performance of the Year and Wish Breakthrough Artist at the latter ceremony.