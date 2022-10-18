ENHYPEN announce 2023 ‘Manifesto’ world tour dates in Bangkok and Manila

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN will be bringing their ongoing ‘Manifesto’ world tour to Bangkok and Manila in 2023.

On October 18, Belift Lab announced that the boyband will be embarking on the Southeast Asian leg of their ongoing world tour in early 2023. ENHYPEN will first perform for two nights (January 28, 29) at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, before heading to Manila. There, they will be holding two nights of concerts at the Mall of Asia Arena on February 4 and 5.

At the time of writing, it is unclear if Belift Lab intend to announce more Southeast Asian stops for the tour at a later date. Check out the details here.

ENHYPEN first kicked off their ‘Manifesto’ tour in September with a two-night concert in Seoul. They have since also completed its US leg, which spanned a total of six concerts between October 2 to 15. The boyband will soon be heading to Japan in November, where they are scheduled to perform in the cities of Aichi, Osaka and Kanagawa for two nights each.

The ongoing world tour is the first of ENHYPEN’s career. It was first announced in July, shortly after the release of their ‘Manifesto : Day 1’ mini-album. That record was led by the single ‘Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)’.

In a four-star review of the release, NME’s Tássia Assis wrote: “In a battleground of self-affirmation, [ENHYPEN] bluster through six tracks that showcase the group’s growth and breadth, but also their refusal to conform.”

ENHYPEN’s 2023 ‘Manifesto’ Southeast Asia tour dates are:

January 28 – Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

January 29 – Impact Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

February 4 – Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, the Philippines

February 5 – Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, the Philippines