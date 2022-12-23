ENHYPEN add third Manila date for ongoing ‘Manifesto’ world tour

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN have added a third Manila date to their ‘Manifesto’ world tour.

According to Filipino promoters PULP Live World, the group will be staging the newly-added concert at the Mall of Asia arena on February 3, 2023. Per a press release, PULP said pre-sale tickets for fan club members on December 10 and for the general public on December 11, have been sold out.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! ENGENE, witness @ENHYPEN live on stage not just once, twice but THREE EPIC TIMES! Yes! Additional show is added for #MANIFESTO_IN_MANILA! DAY 3 happens on February 3, 2023, Friday at 7PM. Keep your eyes glued on our pages in the coming days for more details! pic.twitter.com/aAWyodK4JB — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) December 23, 2022

The added concert is also slated to take place ahead of the sold-out shows at the same venue on February 4 and 5 next year. “The additional show on February 3rd, Friday will be a great gift for ENGENEs in Manila, who couldn’t get the tickets,” PULP said, referring to ENHYPEN’s fanbase.

“Thanks to enthusiastic responses from Manila fans on ENHYPEN’s first world tour, the concert will be held for a total of three days with an additional day.”

However, PULP has yet to announce when the tickets for the latest show will be made available, but has asked fans to stay tuned to its social media accounts and its website.

The boyband, which began the world tour in September 2022, have since performed in sold-out shows in Korea, the United States, and Japan.

Proceeding with the tour, ENYPHEN are also expected to kick off 2023 with two shows at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan on January 21 and 22, before heading to Bangkok, Thailand, from the 28th to the 29th of the same month.

ENHYPEN’s current world tour is the first of the group’s career and arrives shortly after the release of their ‘Manifesto : Day 1’ mini-album.