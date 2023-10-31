ENHYPEN are the first-ever global ambassadors for Korean skincare brand Dr.Jart+

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN have been announced as the first-ever global ambassadors for popular Korean skincare band Dr.Jart+.

Dr.Jart+ announced the new ambassadorship on October 30 through three posts on Instagram, as part of the band’s new ‘Supercharged repair, Cicapair’ campaign.

Speaking exclusively to Billboard, ENHYPEN said that they are “are delighted and honoured to become the inaugural global ambassadors for Dr.Jart+”. The boyband’s new campaign with Dr.Jart+ is now available on the brand’s official website.

“We plan to reveal our most authentic and natural selves with Dr.Jart+. We hope our fans around the world join us in our excitement about this partnership with much more to come soon,” the boyband continued.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN member Sunoo said that “being the first holds a special significance and is memorable”, adding that he is “incredibly grateful for ENHYPEN to have the honour of becoming the first global ambassador of the brand”.

“I was very surprised when I first heard of our collaboration with such a renowned brand,” said group leader Jungwoo. “Even now, it’s somewhat surreal that we are the brand’s first global ambassador – I’m more than thrilled for this collaboration.”

Meanwhile, Dr.Jart+ Global Brand President Christopher K. Wood said that the boyband are “the ideal inaugural global ambassador for Dr.Jart+”, which is known for its “high-performance skincare and whimsical, engaging campaigns”.

“Together, we share passion for innovation, art, creativity and great skin,” Wood added. “We are so excited to welcome ENHYPEN and their fans into the world of Dr.Jart+.”

Back in June, ENHYPEN were also named Italian luxury fashion house Prada’s newest brand ambassadors, months after the boyband were spotted at the brand’s Fall 2023 Menswear show during Milan Fashion Week in January.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN have also announced the upcoming Asia leg of their ‘Fate’ world tour, featuring seven shows in early-2024. Check out the full list of dates here.