ENHYPEN’s Jake recovers from COVID-19, shares update on fellow members

Jake of ENHYPEN has provided an update on his COVID-19 recovery, as well as on the status of his fellow members.

The singer took to fan community platform Weverse on September 8 to give fans an update on his health and recovery. “ENGENE (the group’s official fanbase), I recovered without any issues and have been discharged,” he wrote, per Soompi.

The ENHYPEN member also put fans at ease with an update on his fellow members, most of whom had also tested positive for the virus. “The other members are also doing well, so I think they’ll be discharged soon,” he clarified. “Let’s go, ENHYPEN!”

Five of the seven members of ENHYPEN – Jake, Jungwon, Heesung, Jay Sunghoon – tested positive for the COVID-19 virus just last week on September 2. They were diagnosed with the virus while in self-quarantine, after exposure to a close contact on August 25.

Over the weekend, on September 5, Ni-Ki was diagnosed with COVID-19. At the time, his label Belift Lab said the singer would be relocated to a treatment facility, while noting that he was “showing light symptoms”. Sunoo remains the only member who has not been tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the year, BtoB’s Minhyuk was hospitalised for two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. After being discharged, the idol warned fans to be cautious during the pandemic: “I want to urge you to please be careful, really. I started this live broadcast because I wanted to tell you that you should make sure to be careful.”