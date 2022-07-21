ENHYPEN member Jay halts activities after testing positive for COVID-19

ENHYPEN singer Jay has tested positive for COVID-19, and will be halting his activities with the group for the time being.

On July 21, music label Belift Lab published a statement to South Korean outlet Mydaily announcing that the Korean-American idol has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after positive results on both a rapid antigen test and a PCR test on the same day.

“He is currently showing symptoms like mild sore throat and body aches and is being treated at home away from the other members,” Belift Lab’s statement read, as translated by Soompi. The label then added that all remaining members of ENHYPEN tested negative on self-testing kits after Jay’s diagnosis.

“As such, Jay will not be able to participate in ENHYPEN’s schedule for the time being. We will continue to provide an update on when he will resume activities,” wrote Belift Lab. “Our company will place the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jay in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.”

The news of Jay’s diagnosis and halt in scheduled activities comes on the heels of the group’s announcement today (July 21) of venue and ticketing details for the US leg of their upcoming ‘Manifesto’ world tour. ENHYPEN will be playing shows across six cities in October this year.

ENHYPEN are touring in support of their recent mini-album ‘Manifesto : Day 1’, which dropped earlier this month. In a four-star review, NME’s Tássia Assis praised the record as “a brash, self-affirming statement” which “introduces a new era for the rising powerhouse”.

ENHYPEN also released the music video for B-side track ‘ParadoXXX Invasion’. It is the second song on the mini-album to get a video, after title track ‘Future Perfect (Pass The MIC)’. Watch it here.