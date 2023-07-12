ENHYPEN become Pokémon trainers in ‘One and Only’ music video

K-pop boyband ENHYPEN have released a music video for ‘One and Only’, released in collaboration with Pokémon.

‘One and Only’ is ENHYPEN’s new collaborative track for the ‘Pokémon Music Collective’ project. In the new music video, the members of ENHYPEN are each accompanied by Pikachu, Charizard, Charmander, Piplup, Lucario, Zoroark and Snorlax from the beloved franchise as they prepare for a special camping trip.

After setting up their caravan, the boyband and their Pokémon enjoy roasting marshmallows, before taking to the skies with hot air balloons. “The whole world is beautiful, it’s so wonderful / When the day goes by, my heart flutters even louder / It makes me excited, more and more / It goes on even when I close my eyes / You’re my one and only,” they sing on the upbeat chorus.

‘One and Only’ is the second track to be released from The Pokémon Company’s ‘Pokémon Music Collective project in collaboration with Universal Music Group, which feature original tracks by various artists featuring sounds and music from the video game’s universe. The first song from the project, titled ‘Utau’, had been released by J-pop producer Imase in September 2022.

The collaborative track comes less and two months after ENHYPEN released their fourth mini-album ‘Dark Blood’, which was led by the single ‘Bite Me’. It also marked the first instalment of the boyband’s new ‘Blood’ series of releases. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Tássia Assis wrote that it “might be ENHYPEN’s most cohesive work so far”.

ENHYPEN recently sat down with NME and shared how being Gen Z has influenced their approach to music. “We always try to make our songs as relatable as possible. We also go through the same problems as [people our age] and we want to be able to portray whatever we are feeling at the moment,” said member Jake. Read the full NME cover story with ENHYPEN here.