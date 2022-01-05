ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon talks getting advice from TXT’s Soobin

Members of ENHYPEN recently discussed what they have learned from their senior labelmates.

In an interview with Star1 Magazine, the rookie boyband looked back on the first year of their career and what they have experienced so far. Having debuted under HYBE subsidary Belift Lab, ENHYPEN also spoke about getting advice from their industry seniors from other HYBE labels.

They expressed their gratitude towards the seniors artists at HYBE, thanking them for their guidance and advice. “When we run into them and ask questions, they answer us in great depth,” said Sunghoon, as translated by Soompi.

The idol went on to reveal that he had previously spoken with TXT leader Soobin, about an audition for an MC role. Notably, Soobin hosted MBC’s Music Bank from July 2020 to October 2021, before Sunghoon took over the same role. “I learned a lot from him,” Sunghoon added.

“I’m honoured to be able to be a part of a label with amazing senior artists,” said Jake, who also emphasised the importance of being able to learn from seniors in the industry. In addition to TXT, HYBE also houses artists like BTS, Zico and SEVENTEEN under its subsidiaries.

In December, TXT and ENHYPEN teamed up for a special performance at the 2021 KBS Song Festival. The two groups showcased a medley of hit songs from eight popular K-pop boy groups, spanning from the mid-nineties to the present, including BTS’ 2016 single ‘Fire’.

Additionally, Belift Lab has confirmed that the boyband will soon be releasing ‘Dimension : Answer’, the repackaged version of their debut studio album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. The upcoming re-release is set to arrive on January 10.