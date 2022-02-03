ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon to “take a break” after undergoing surgery for rhinitis

ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon has recently undergone surgery for rhinitis and will be absent from the boyband’s upcoming activities.

The idol’s representing agency, Belift Lab, had released a statement yesterday (February 2) via MyDaily announcing Sunghoon’s health status, as well as his upcoming absence from ENHYPEN’s scheduled activities.

“Sunghoon has been feeling discomfort while singing and [carrying out his] daily life due to rhinitis symptoms, and on January 29 (Saturday), he underwent surgery to treat it during the Lunar New Year holiday,” wrote Belift, as translated by Soompi.

“According to the medical experts, Sunghoon needs time to rest and recover, so he is currently taking a break,” it added. While Belift assured that “Sunghoon is recovering well”, his ongoing recovery will result in his absence on the upcoming February 4 broadcast of South Korean music show Music Bank, for which he is a recurring host. Consequently, bandmate Jungwon will be temporarily taking his place.

“We will put the health and safety of our artists first, and we will do our best to help Sunghoon be with the fans in a healthy condition,” Belift concluded.

ENHYPEN recently made their comeback earlier this month with ‘Dimension : Answer’, the repackaged version of their October 2021 album ‘Dimension : Dilemma’. The new re-release sees the addition of three new tracks on top of the ‘Dimension : Dilemma”s existing eight, including lead single ‘Blessed-Cursed’.

The boyband are also set to join the performing line-up of KPOP.FLEX, Europe’s first-ever K-pop music festival to be held on May 14 in Frankfurt, Germany. Other acts that have been announced for the festival include MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, G(I)-DLE and NCT Dream.